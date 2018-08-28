Dog walkers start clean up group to tackle Weston dog fouling

Weston dog walkers started a clean-up group after their park became overrun with dog poo.

Mel Woodward and Kelly Adderley, from Weston, collected 37 bags of dog poo in Clarence Park last weekend.

The women undertook their first pick up after setting up the Poop Pick Weston-super-Mare Facebook group in November.

Woodward, who works as a dog groomer, says she wanted to do something to improve the reputation of dog walkers in Weston.

She said: “We want to show people in the town that dog walkers really do care about the community.

“We noticed a lot of people being named and shamed on Facebook recently, but we’re not about that. People are quick to winge on social media, but we wanted to do something positive instead.”

Woodward and Adderley are inviting volunteers to attend their next pick up in Grove Park on January 13.