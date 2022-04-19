Rescue team saves dog that fell from Somerset coastal cliff

A coastguard rescue team was sent to Brean Down to rescue a dog that had fallen down a cliff.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 10.50am on Bank Holiday Monday (April 18), prompting the Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team (BCRT) to attend the southside of the cliff.



"There were concerns for the owners who were understandably worried for their fur baby," said a spokesperson, who said lifeboats were scrambled in a bid to get access to the stranded pup.

"For any incident, decisions are made as to which assets are best to assist us and in this case, lifeboats were tasked to help as they can spot the dog from the water and have a view of the entire side of the Down.

"This means if we need to set up for a cliff rescue we can be more precise in our locations.

"In this instance, the boat managed to get in close enough after locating the dog and a crew member coaxed the over-inquisitive spaniel towards them."

The lifeboat managed to get the dog aboard, to safety, before heading to the north of the Down, where the animal was transferred to waiting team members who reunited the unfazed pup with the relieved owner.

"This is a happy and positive ending to the story but a timely reminder to dog walkers to always keep dogs on leads when on high ground," the spokesperson added.

"The sights, smells and seemingly safe flat terrain can overwhelm almost any dogs senses and they can get lost in the moment.

"The sides of the Down are steep slopes with a vertical drop onto unforgiving rocks or if the tides in, then water with a strong current.

Lifeboat crews assisted in getting to the stranded pup - Credit: BCRT

"Many dogs have been lost over the years and we have seen first hand how it affects the owners and their families.

"Please keep your furry family members safe and on a lead on any high ground.

"Thank you to the Burnham Lifeboat Crew for a job well done assisting the team, saving us time setting up a cliff rescue."

If you are in danger or difficulty along the coast, including cliff paths, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.