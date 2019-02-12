Council warns dog walkers pick up the poo or face fine

Sedgemoor council dog wardens are stepping up efforts to curb dog fouling in the district Pixabay

Dog walkers on a popular beach could face a fine of up £100 from council dog wardens as they are warned to ‘pick up the poo, rather than a fine’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dog wardens are increasing random patrols and targeting ‘hotspots’ – including Burnham beach – in a bid to reduce dog fouling and other related offences in the town.

Two fines already handed out, one for dog fouling and another for walking a dog in a prohibited area.

Sedgemoor District Council has banned dogs from Burnham beach between the jetty and the pavilion.

Dog owners found walking their pet pooch on this part of the beach can be fined £75.

However, dogs are allowed between the jetty and the yacht club, and from the pavilion to Maddocks Slade, from September until April.

A council spokesman said: “Sedgemoor’s dog warden service is stepping up patrols and will issue fixed penalty notices – so pick up the poo, rather than a fine.”