Pet shop running delivery service during lockdown

Published: 2:00 PM December 9, 2020

An independent pet shop in Weston town centre is continuing its delivery service in the build up to Christmas.

Dolphin Pets, in Meadow Street, is also selling orange-ball-tree plants and daffodils.

The shop's partnership manager, Ana Salote, said: "Footfall was way down due to coronavirus restrictions. Trade is still down on what we are used to at this time of year.

"People are paying more attention to the local area so long-term hopefully this will improve things."

The shop will be closed from December 25-27, then open from 11am-3.30pm on December 28, 10am-5pm on December 29, from 9.15am-5pm on December 30, 9.15am-4pm on December 31 then closed on January 1.

To place orders, call the shop on 01934 629869 or message Dolphin Pets on Facebook.



