Additional parking to be introduced in Weston town centre

Published: 2:44 PM August 26, 2021

Dolphin Square is set to offer temporary car parking for up to 200 spaces and Locking Road car park will reopen with 24-hour parking available. - Credit: Image by bobtheskater from Pixabay

Extra temporary car parking is set to be made available in Weston town centre from this weekend.

The two sites, currently owned by Homes England, will be used as overflow car parking, to allow parking during high volume events and holidays.

Dolphin Square car park is set to open on Saturday, North Somerset Council has announced.

Executive for highway operations and parking, Cllr Mike Solomon, believes the developments will ease congestion issues in the town.

He told the Mercury: "This should help when events are being held in Weston and prevent parking on The Lawns, which have previously been used.

"Traffic flow should be eased up with these changes."

Locking Road Car Park will re-open with 24-hour car parking. - Credit: Archant

Dolphin Square car park, which will also have an entrance next to the Premier Inn in Carlton Street, exiting onto Beach Road, will be used as an overflow, offer varying opening times, depending on need but will not offer overnight parking.

North Somerset Council says those wishing to stay longer can use the same ticket for the beach or Marine Parade. Other parking will be available including the seafront, the Sovereign Centre near Weston High Street, Marine Parade as well as on-street parking.

Cllr Solomon added: "For £10, people will be able to use the same ticket for the beach or Marine Parade.

"The Dolphin Square parking will be in place to accommodate the larger events that will be running over the next twelve months. As part of the council’s 10-year placemaking strategy, other meanwhile use projects will also be put in place on the site, with the longer-term plan for the site to be developed for high-quality, modern housing.”