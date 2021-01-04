Dolphin stranded on Sand Bay beach
- Credit: Nick Hayman
A dolphin died after becoming stranded on a North Somerset beach yesterday (Sunday).
Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and BARB Search & Rescue were called to Sand Bay, in Kewstoke, at 11.20am after a common dolphin was spotted on the shore.
Two technicians kept the dolphin comfortable while they waited for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) to arrive.
The medics inspected the mammal, but it was not possible to save the dolphin due to the amount of time it had been out of the water.
A spokesman for Weston Coastguard Rescue Team said: “It was securely package for transportation by the BDMLR while they attempted to contact the Natural History Museum, as they will likely wish to perform a post mortem to try and determine how and why it ended up where it did.
“A very sad end to our first callout of the year.”
Weston Coastguard would like to thank a woman from a nearby house who came out to offer hot drinks to the rescuers, and to the member of the public who reported the stranding.
Most Read
- 1 Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home
- 2 Primary schools to open across North Somerset next week, but secondary schools face delay
- 3 Developments which could reshape North Somerset in 2021
- 4 Rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in North Somerset
- 5 Worle salon named best in area
- 6 Weston band have back catalogue released - almost 56 years after forming
- 7 Cousins guilty of killing Mikhail Hanid in 'horrific attack' in Weston
- 8 North Somerset remains in Tier 3 while areas of Somerset enter Tier 4 from midnight
- 9 Somerset pub gave Christmas cheer with free beer
- 10 Somerset village points the way for avid walkers
For all coastal emergencies, people are asked to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.