Dolphin stranded on Sand Bay beach

Published: 10:52 AM January 4, 2021 Updated: 10:53 AM January 4, 2021

Rescuers were called out to help the dolphin which had become stranded on Sand Bay. - Credit: Nick Hayman

A dolphin died after becoming stranded on a North Somerset beach yesterday (Sunday).

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and BARB Search & Rescue were called to Sand Bay, in Kewstoke, at 11.20am after a common dolphin was spotted on the shore.

The dolphin became stranded on Sand Bay beach. - Credit: Nick Hayman

Two technicians kept the dolphin comfortable while they waited for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) to arrive.

The medics inspected the mammal, but it was not possible to save the dolphin due to the amount of time it had been out of the water.

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and BARB Search & Rescue tried to make the dolphin comfortable while they waited for medics. - Credit: Nick Hayman

A spokesman for Weston Coastguard Rescue Team said: “It was securely package for transportation by the BDMLR while they attempted to contact the Natural History Museum, as they will likely wish to perform a post mortem to try and determine how and why it ended up where it did.

“A very sad end to our first callout of the year.”

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and BARB Search & Rescue were called out to assist the dolphin. - Credit: Nick Hayman

Weston Coastguard would like to thank a woman from a nearby house who came out to offer hot drinks to the rescuers, and to the member of the public who reported the stranding.

Sadly, the dolphin could not be saved due to the time it had spent out of the water. - Credit: Nick Hayman

For all coastal emergencies, people are asked to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.