Recycle your old laptop to help Ukrainian families

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:44 AM July 26, 2022
Cheddar Lions are asking people to recycle their old laptops to help Ukrainian families. 

Cheddar Lions are asking people to recycle their old laptops to help Ukrainian families. - Credit: Lions

A lions club has issued an urgent appeal to ask people to recycle their old laptops for Ukrainian families.

Under a scheme run by the Cheddar Vale Lions, devices are being renewed to help Ukrainian's hosted in the Cheddar Valley to learn English and help with school work.

The group has already used laptops to help ten families since they began arriving in the area following the conflict in Ukraine. 

A spokesperson for the Lions said: "We will take used laptops that families, or businesses, may have put aside.

"They need to be in reasonable condition, no damage to the casing and preferably with their mains leads. The club has the resources to purchase new batteries or leads, if necessary.

"We would love to hear from you and we promise that your data will be completely wiped from the devices before we repurpose them. Collection or delivery can be discussed once contact has been made."

To donate your unused laptops, visit the Lions website at cheddarvalelions.org.uk or email information@cheddarvalelions.org.uk.

Cheddar News

