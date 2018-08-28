Churchill Brownies receive valuable donation from village shop

Churchill Brownies receiving a cheque from Langford Budgens. Archant

A village shop has donated cash to Churchill Brownies as part of a fundraising campaign.

Staff at Langford Budgens have raised £93 for the group after the cause was nominated by the shop’s customers.

The donation will go toward the Churchill Brownies’ Something For Every Girl campaign, which aims to update activities for girl guides across the UK.

A spokesman for Churchill Brownies said: “The new programme delivers a varied range of activities, with plenty of badges to earn.

“New topics, skills and ways for girls to broaden their horizons have also been introduced.”

John Tout, managing director of Budgens, said: “We want to support our community with the opportunity to fundraise for the causes close to their hearts.

“Our customers chose Churchill Brownies so the money will go directly to its new programme.”