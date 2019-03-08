Scouts group wins £1,000 for renovations

1st Milton Scout Group Archant

A scout hut in Weston has received a generous cash donation from a regional house-builder for scout hut renovations.

1st Milton Scout Group received £1,000 as a part of Persimmon Homes Severn Valley's Community Champion initiative.

The group currently has more than 160 participants aged six to 18 and is supported by 30 volunteers.

Scout leader Gemma Kattana said: "We're in the process of renovating our scout hut which hasn't been touched in 30 years.

"Not only will the renovated hut be a safer and more suitable facility for our scouts, we also hope to open it up to the community."

The house-builder's national programme seeks to support organisations working to improve the quality of life for locals.

Carly Spear, head of sales at Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, said: "We are delighted to be able to support the group in their fundraising efforts."