CCTV image of jewellery theft 'suspect' released by police

Dorset Police want to speak to this man about what happened. Picture: Dorset Police Dorset Police

A theft from a jewellery store is being investigated by police.

Two rings and a necklace were taken from Ilaria Smart Luxury jewellers in Bournemouth, and police have released a photo of their 'suspect' who was wearing a Weston-super-Mare rugby jacket.

The man was captured on CCTV outside the premises.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “At approximately 10.45am on Thursday, a man entered Ilaria Smart Luxury in the Winton area of the town.

“While inside he distracted staff before stealing two rings and a necklace.

“The suspect wore a distinctive body warmer with a Weston Rugby Club logo on it and the initials MF.”

Police Constable Ryan Ward added: “I am issuing a CCTV image of this man in the hope someone can recognise him.

“I would ask anyone with information to please contact Dorset Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 55190054482. Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.