Double-amputee ex-serviceman 'overwhelmed' by public support after 'low-life scum' stole bike

Double-amputee Mark Hancock had a motorbike and tools stolen from his Weston home. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston veteran has been left feeling 'totally overwhelmed' after more than £1,000 has been raised to replace a motorbike and tools stolen from his home.

Double-amputee Mark Hancock restores the vehicles for charity, and the money will help him continue his work in the community.

The former Royal Navy submariner condemned the 'low-life scum' who broke into a shed at his home to steal a Honda 500 Shadow and 'all of his tools' in July.

Mark, who said the bike had taken him two years to restore, took on the project for a friend in their brother's memory.

He has since said it would take 'at least another month' to get his life back on track after the incident.

Mark said: "On July 10, I got up at around 6am and went to my shed.

"When I saw people had stolen every tool I own from it, as well as the motorbike, I was horrified and shocked.

"I was gutted, and it was very traumatic for the whole family."

Mark made the decision to have one of his legs amputated in 2006, followed by the other in 2007, due to agonising pain he suffered in his limbs caused by chronic regional pain syndrome.

Since then, he works to help other veterans who have lost their limbs and volunteers for the British Limbless Ex-Servicemen Association.

The money Mark makes through restoring motorbikes goes to the association, which he says he does to help 'keep him away from the TV' by giving him a challenge.

He continues: "My friend Tom Monaghan set up the Just Giving page to fund the replacement of my stolen tools, which raised £2,200.

"After Just Giving's fees, this amounts to a £1,800 donation.

"I'm totally overwhelmed by the response, and I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for their donations."

Bikers from far afield caught wind of Mark's plight, with bikers from London, Milton Keynes and more donating to the cause.

The cash raised will go towards the cost of Mark's new bike project, replacing his tools, and improving his home security.

He continues: "I'd like to give special thanks to Jamie Russell, who let me use his workshop and to Tom, who made all of this possible."

To donate to the plea, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tom-monaghan