Double-decker bus catch fire on M5

A double-decker bus caught fire on the M5 this afternoon (Friday). Picture: Mark Kidner Mark Kidner

A double-decker bus caught fire on the M5 between junction 21 in Weston and junction 22 in Burnham this afternoon (Friday). The blaze caused smoke to cover all lanes of the M5 and five fire engines from Cheddar, Burnham and Bridgwater attended the incident on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, which caused huge tailbacks at the scene. Eye-witness Mark Kidner, from Mark, was driving home from Bristol when he saw smoke.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A double-decker bus caught fire on the M5 this afternoon (Friday). Picture: Mark Kidner A double-decker bus caught fire on the M5 this afternoon (Friday). Picture: Mark Kidner

He said: “I was driving south bound on the M5, travelling home from work, the first thing I saw was signs to reduce speed to 30mph. “As I went around the corner, all I could see was a big cloud of smoke. There was thick smoke right across all the lanes of the motorway, and flames coming out of the double-decker bus - I couldn’t believe how badly burnt out it was. “I could taste the smoke for ages afterwards, even with my windows wound up. I couldn’t see anyone outside, only a police car rushing up the road, I don’t know if they had anyone inside.” A spokesman from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “One fire appliance from Burnham, Bridgwater and Cheddar along with the water carrier from Bridgwater were all sent to a report of a bus on fire between junction 21 and 22. “The double-decker bus was severely damaged by fire and crews used one hose reel jet and two compressed air foam branches to deal with the incident.”

A double-decker bus caught fire on the M5 this afternoon (Friday). Picture: Mark Kidner A double-decker bus caught fire on the M5 this afternoon (Friday). Picture: Mark Kidner