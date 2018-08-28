Hotel’s cash donation to help charity find another base

Ann Ramsey and Mehmet Kandemir. Picture: Cadbury House Archant

An initiative which teaches people with learning difficulties a range of new skills has benefited from a generous cash boost which will help raise awareness of the cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Strawberry Line Café, which is based at Yatton Railway Station and gives adults with learning difficulties work experience in catering, customer service and hospitality, hopes to expand its work in a new, bigger building.

The charity has outgrown its base and is hunting for another building to create The Hub, which will supplement activities at the railway station and ensure more people can benefit from the service.

The Hub would also help plug a shortfall of work opportunities for people with learning difficulties in North Somerset.

The café has been given a valuable boost by Congresbury hotel DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, which donated £2,500 to the cause.

The cash will be used to make a promotional film, which will be used to raise the profile of the charity and bolster its case when bidding for funding.

The video will also be sent to businesses in hope of luring them to support the project.

Ann Ramsey, Strawberry Line Café director, said: “We are very grateful for the support of everyone at Cadbury House and look forward to working with them to make our project a reality.

“Partnering with such a high-profile and highly-regarded employer will also make a big difference the future success of the café.”

The hotel’s general manager, Mehmet Kandemir, said: “We’ve been a long supporter of the Strawberry Line Café project and it’s great to see it has thrived over the past few years.

“To hear the team is now looking to expand its offering with the launch of The Hub is great news.

“Our plan at Cadbury House is to now double the amount we’ve already raised for this project so it can push forward to providing training and learning opportunities for adults with learning difficulties.

“It would be great if there were any property owners or commercial property agents who might be able to facilitate the charity’s search for suitable premises and I’m sure they’d be pleased to hear from anyone who might be able to help.”