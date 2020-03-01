Advanced search

Dozens of gun offences recorded in district by Avon and Somerset Constabulary

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 March 2020

Archant

Police recorded nearly 60 gun offences in Avon and Somerset last year, Home Office data reveals.

The news follows a national rise in gun crime, where nearly 10,000 offences involving firearms were recorded last year across England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Across the countries, 9,787 offences were recorded, which, despite the rise, is nearly 60 per cent lower than the level recorded at its peak in 2003-04.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary recorded 58 crimes with a gun in 2018-19, and the incidents include offences where a firearm has been fired or used as a blunt instrument or threat.

Offences with low-powered weapons such as BB guns and pepper spray are included in police figures, alongside shotguns, handguns and rifles.

However, with the data excluding crimes involving air weapons, the real number may be higher.

There were three firearms offences per 100,000 people in the district of Avon and Somerset, below the national average of 11.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We are pleased the number of firearm offences across the force area continues to fall [year on year since April 2010-March 2011], and the figure is at its lowest level for more than a decade."

According to ONS, year on year, figures for gun crimes in Avon and Somerset fluctuate from 116 recorded offences in April 2007-March 2008 down to 58 in April 2018-March 2019.

The spokesman said: "Proportionally, Avon and Somerset has one of the lowest rates of firearm offences in the country, and we remain committed to tackling violent crime and keeping the public safe.

"The launch of violence reduction units in the district, led by the local authorities and working in partnership with police, education, health, social services and communities, allows us to work together to protect people from harm and reassure them in the communities they live in.

"We also have a range of youth intervention, diversion and engagement schemes under way, led by officers and staff in our communities, to break down barriers, strengthen resilience and build stronger, safer places to live."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Weston Sand Sculpture theme for 2020 revealed

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer again loses battle with council over path linking homes to village

Members of Congresbury Residents' Action Group. Picture: Mark Atherton

Caravan fire at holiday park

Firefighter attended a caravan fire in Edithmead last night. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

Most Read

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Weston Sand Sculpture theme for 2020 revealed

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer again loses battle with council over path linking homes to village

Members of Congresbury Residents' Action Group. Picture: Mark Atherton

Caravan fire at holiday park

Firefighter attended a caravan fire in Edithmead last night. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Dozens of gun offences recorded in district by Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Thatchers sponsors Men’s March for hospice

Thatchers Cider is sponsoring the Men's March for a second year in a row.

Weston change venue for their Somerset Cup semi-final with Hengrove Athletic

Ryan Jones in action for Weston the last time they played at The AJN Stadium. (Picture: Josh Thomas)

‘Mindless thug’ shoots nine-month-old kitten

Nine-month old kitten Archie was shot in the stomach with an air rifle. Pictures: Martin Bowerman

Caravan fire at holiday park

Firefighter attended a caravan fire in Edithmead last night. Picture: Burnham Fire Station
Drive 24