Plans to build 49 homes in Weston approved by council

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 February 2019

Wilson Gardens. Picture: Google

Plans to build dozens of houses on the outskirts of Weston have been given the green light.

North Somerset Council gave the go ahead to build 49 homes in the Wilson Gardens estate in West Wick.

Strongvox Homes submitted the plans in April 2017, but concerns over the availability of affordable housing held up the decision-making process.

The homes, which are earmarked to built in the housing estate near Somerset Avenue, include provisions for parking and associated infrastructure.

The approved plan will feature 30 per cent affordable homes, including two properties which are available for shared ownership.

Planning officer Sally Evans said: “The applicant initially proposed no affordable housing due to high development costs.

“However, the plans were amended to provide homes for renters, and they are now considered acceptable.”

