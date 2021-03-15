Grand Pier to host popular Drag Diva Lockdown show

Published: 6:00 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 1:53 PM March 16, 2021

Singer, Natasha T Green will perform at the Grand Pier on August 7 as part of the Drag Diva Lockdown show. - Credit: Paul Noble

A drag queen Facebook group will host its first show at Weston's Grand Pier later this year in support of the North Somerset LGBT+ Forum charity.

Drag Diva Lockdown currently has 8,000 members and was made to showcase an array of talents featured in shows by drag queens across the country as lockdown restrictions prevented live events.

Drag Diva Lockdown creator and vice-chairman of North Somerset LGBT+ Forum, Paul Doble, hopes the show will welcome people who are not familiar with the drag scene as tickets continue to sell faster than he expected.

Drag Diva Lockdown started as a Facebook group in April 2020 and now has more than 8,000 followers. - Credit: Paul Noble

He said: "I did not expect this level of demand so early into the launch of the event and we have around 30 tickets left, having sold more than 100 in the first week.



"I created the group during the first lockdown as a lot of artists had lost their ability to perform in bars and clubs. So far we have held more than 1,000 live shows on Facebook with 400 plus performers."



"Drag Diva Lockdown Live will give people a chance to appreciate alternative forms of entertainment."

Paul will debut his drag persona during the show, dubbed Miss Annie Skank, performing alongside him will be Linda Matthews, Lady Imelda, Miss Jam Tart, Dixie Normous and The Voice star, Liza Baker.

Lady Imelda will perform at the Drag Diva Lockdown show. - Credit: Paul Noble

"Previously, I have organised three charity events but this will be the first of this size and it is great to hold it at an iconic venue such as the Grand Pier.

"The night will feature cabaret-style acts along with music and will be, hopefully, something different to cheer us up after a hard time with the coronavirus pandemic."

Currently, the event is scheduled to go ahead in line with the Government's coronavirus guidelines with the Grand Pier looking to open from April 12 onwards.

However, Paul has stressed that if a reduction in capacity was to occur due to Covid-19 then it will be a first-come, first-serve basis. The show will also hand out a full refund, except for the booking fee, if it is cancelled.

The event, presented by ConciergeUK, will take place on August 7 with remaining tickets available by logging in to www.tickettailor.com/events/conciergeuk/488735