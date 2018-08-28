Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Village care home gifts Christmas lunches to combat loneliness

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 December 2018

The Laurels Care Home is welcoming older people in to enjoy a Christmas meal. Picture: Country Court Care

The Laurels Care Home is welcoming older people in to enjoy a Christmas meal. Picture: Country Court Care

Country Court Care

A care home in Draycott is offering free Christmas lunches to people in the village and its surrounding areas who would otherwise be alone on December 25.

The Laurels Care Home, in Westfield Lane, is taking part in the Community Christmas campaign which believes no elderly person should be alone during the festive period.

Guests are being invited to dine at the home to enjoy a traditional home-cooked Christmas lunch in the company of residents and family members.

The care home’s manager, Becky Green, said: “This will be a great opportunity to meet up with old friends and make new ones, creating bonds in the community which will last well beyond a single day.

“We are delighted to be involved with the scheme, I would hate to think someone living just a few doors away from us would be alone on Christmas Day.”

To book a place for the Christmas meal, call Becky on 01934 742649.

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

Welwyn Garden City dad of newborn ‘gutted’ by theft of work tools

Shane's tools were stolen from his van in Mountway Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Readers react to perceived rise in drug dealing in parts of Weston town centre

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer

Mental health deal extended for three years

Organiser Sally Kinley Mental health coffee morning being held to raise awareness and funds for North Somerset's wellbeing service at Curzon Cinema. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Winner of cheeky Penny Chuffin’ Competition announced

Julie Powell after winning this year's Penny Chuffin' Competiton. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Village care home gifts Christmas lunches to combat loneliness

The Laurels Care Home is welcoming older people in to enjoy a Christmas meal. Picture: Country Court Care
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists