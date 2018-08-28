Village care home gifts Christmas lunches to combat loneliness

The Laurels Care Home is welcoming older people in to enjoy a Christmas meal. Picture: Country Court Care Country Court Care

A care home in Draycott is offering free Christmas lunches to people in the village and its surrounding areas who would otherwise be alone on December 25.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Laurels Care Home, in Westfield Lane, is taking part in the Community Christmas campaign which believes no elderly person should be alone during the festive period.

Guests are being invited to dine at the home to enjoy a traditional home-cooked Christmas lunch in the company of residents and family members.

The care home’s manager, Becky Green, said: “This will be a great opportunity to meet up with old friends and make new ones, creating bonds in the community which will last well beyond a single day.

“We are delighted to be involved with the scheme, I would hate to think someone living just a few doors away from us would be alone on Christmas Day.”

To book a place for the Christmas meal, call Becky on 01934 742649.