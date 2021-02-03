News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Care home residents and staff receive first Covid-19 vaccine

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM February 3, 2021   
Employees and residents at The Laurels Care Home have been ‘eagerly’ awaiting their vaccine turn for several weeks.

Employees and residents at The Laurels Care Home have been ‘eagerly’ awaiting their vaccine turn for several weeks. - Credit: Country Court Care Homes

Staff and residents at a Somerset care home are ‘delighted’ to have been given their first coronavirus vaccination this month.  

Employees and those living at The Laurels Care Home, in Draycott, near Cheddar, have been ‘eagerly’ awaiting their turn for several weeks. 

Home manager, Becky Green, said: “Our staff and residents have been very patiently awaiting the moment that we can start to receive the vaccine and we certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality.  

“I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone. 

So far, more than forty residents and staff at The Laurels Care Home have received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

So far, more than forty residents and staff at The Laurels Care Home have received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine. - Credit: Country Court Care Homes

“We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home.” 

So far, more than 40 residents and staff at The Laurels Care Home have received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine with the delivery programme administered by the team from a local GP surgery. 

The Government announced that Covid-19 vaccinations in care homes were to start before Christmas and, as of Monday, all care home residents across the country have now been offered a vaccine. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Partygoers fined after police break up multiple gatherings
  2. 2 Fire-ravaged hotel to be knocked down and replaced with flats
  3. 3 Crackdown on antisocial behaviour in town centre park
  1. 4 Pharmacy near Weston begins Covid vaccinations
  2. 5 Police enquiry office to be installed in town hall
  3. 6 Thousands of patients waiting more than a year for treatment
  4. 7 'Once I opened up about my mental health everything became easier'
  5. 8 Prohibition notices served to two Weston businesses for breaching Covid rules
  6. 9 Weston town centre to undergo 'facelift' next month
  7. 10 First section of the North South Link opened

The news follows the announcement that more than nine million first Covid-19 vaccination doses have now been administered in the UK.  

Wells MP James Heappey has welcomed the care home vaccine news and has also been in touch with the clinical leads in both Sedgemoor and Mendip, as well as the local clinical commissioning group, to ‘ensure the rollout is successful in Somerset’. 

Wells MP James Heappey.

Wells MP James Heappey. - Credit: Eleanor Young

He has also praised the 'phenomenal effort’ of primary care staff for adapting to the ‘logistical challenge’ of the vaccine roll-out across the country. 

Mr Heappey said: "This has been a phenomenal effort from our local GP surgeries. We have a large number of people in the top four priority groups and so the achievement in hitting the target the Government has set should not be underestimated.  

"I will continue to track progress, but I am very confident that we will achieve the vaccination of everybody in priority groups 1-4 by the middle of the month." 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RNLI believes return to Birnbeck Island 'the most credible option' for...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset Council

Work begins on Weston's £20million broadband investment

Carrington Walker

person

Education News

Parents 'in tears' over Weston school's generous fuel fund

Carrington Walker

person

North Somerset Council

CNM Estates purchase Birnbeck Pier with new company

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon