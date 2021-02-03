Care home residents and staff receive first Covid-19 vaccine

Published: 12:00 PM February 3, 2021

Employees and residents at The Laurels Care Home have been ‘eagerly’ awaiting their vaccine turn for several weeks. - Credit: Country Court Care Homes

Staff and residents at a Somerset care home are ‘delighted’ to have been given their first coronavirus vaccination this month.

Employees and those living at The Laurels Care Home, in Draycott, near Cheddar, have been ‘eagerly’ awaiting their turn for several weeks.

Home manager, Becky Green, said: “Our staff and residents have been very patiently awaiting the moment that we can start to receive the vaccine and we certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality.

“I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone.

So far, more than forty residents and staff at The Laurels Care Home have received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine. - Credit: Country Court Care Homes

“We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home.”

So far, more than 40 residents and staff at The Laurels Care Home have received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine with the delivery programme administered by the team from a local GP surgery.

The Government announced that Covid-19 vaccinations in care homes were to start before Christmas and, as of Monday, all care home residents across the country have now been offered a vaccine.

The news follows the announcement that more than nine million first Covid-19 vaccination doses have now been administered in the UK.

Wells MP James Heappey has welcomed the care home vaccine news and has also been in touch with the clinical leads in both Sedgemoor and Mendip, as well as the local clinical commissioning group, to ‘ensure the rollout is successful in Somerset’.

Wells MP James Heappey. - Credit: Eleanor Young

He has also praised the 'phenomenal effort’ of primary care staff for adapting to the ‘logistical challenge’ of the vaccine roll-out across the country.

Mr Heappey said: "This has been a phenomenal effort from our local GP surgeries. We have a large number of people in the top four priority groups and so the achievement in hitting the target the Government has set should not be underestimated.

"I will continue to track progress, but I am very confident that we will achieve the vaccination of everybody in priority groups 1-4 by the middle of the month."