Community store launches delivery service for villagers

PUBLISHED: 17:11 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 06 April 2020

Draycott Community Shop is appealing for volunteers to deliver shopping to self-isolators.Picture: Jo Connor

Draycott Community Shop is appealing for volunteers to deliver shopping to self-isolators.Picture: Jo Connor

A community shop is delivering store essentials to people who are self-isolating in two villages.

Draycott Community Shop is appealing for volunteers to deliver shopping to self-isolators.Picture: Jo Connor

Draycott Community Shop, in The Street, has an army of volunteers who are helping those most in need amid coronavirus self-isolation in Draycott and Rodney Stoke.

Draycott resident Phoebe Bright has promised a community-wide effort to support the villages, which involves help from churches and volunteers in the area.

A statement from Draycott Community Village Shop said: “We are offering a free home delivery service for Draycott and Rodney Stoke residents who are self-isolating, over 70 or at risk.

“Of course, in order to offer home deliveries, we require volunteers, so if this is something you can help with, please contact Phoebe who will be co-ordinating that separately to our normal volunteering shifts.

Draycott Community Shop is appealing for volunteers to deliver shopping to self-isolators.Picture: Jo ConnorDraycott Community Shop is appealing for volunteers to deliver shopping to self-isolators.Picture: Jo Connor

“Please help protect vulnerable members of our community. If you are unwell, please do not visit the shop and opt for a home delivery instead.

“Importantly, we are all part of a very special community and the shop has strengthened that even further. Please don’t feel alone, we are all here to support and help each other during this time.”

People rallied together to save the former shop and Post Office from closure last year, and raised around £25,000 in five months.

Draycott Community Store is now run by around 30 volunteers in the village, and, thanks to community support, opened in November last year.

Phoebe said: “We have a community-wide effort to support the villages, which involves churches in the area and residents caring for others.

“A team met on Monday to discuss how we can ensure all residents are cared for during self-isolation and letters will be going out to all households with a list of stock the shop has so they can place phone orders.”

The community store sells Cobbs of Cheddar meats, Times Past Cheese from Draycott, locally-sourced honey and other foods from the West Country.

To book a delivery, call the shop on 01934 740044.

Minimum orders worth £5 can be made at the shop, and payment can be made by card, cheque or cash.

To volunteer, contact the store and ask for Phoebe.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

PICTURES: Weston's empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Care worker creates 'jolly good' homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Community store launches delivery service for villagers

Draycott Community Shop is appealing for volunteers to deliver shopping to self-isolators.Picture: Jo Connor

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

BBC to offer over 70s a free DAB radio – here's how you can get one

<to be written on page if needed>

Care worker creates 'jolly good' homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.
