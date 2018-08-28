Man shocked to find £3k’s worth of power tools taken from work van

Electrician Dan Moulton had his van broken into earlier this month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A man from Draycott has had his van broken into, leaving him £3,000 out of pocket.

What was left after Dan's van was broken into earlier this month. Picture: Dan Moulton

Electrician Dan Moulton, who owns the business P A Moulton and Sons, woke up to find his work van had been broken into at the beginning of this month.

Nearly 30 power tools, cables and electrical parts were taken from the van, which left him with ‘the bare minimum’ and stopped him from getting his business back up-and-running.

Dan said: “They smashed the lock at the back of the van to get into it, and they have taken all of my power tools.

“They stole £3,000 worth of electrical equipment, and there’s no way I’m going to be able to reclaim most of it back. Some of these tools I bought when I first started up, and the business has been going for 13 years.

“I think it was a dash-and-grab job because the van’s doors were left open, and, when I got out to my van at 9am to go to work, I noticed everything was gone.

“Thankfully, they didn’t damage the van, and now all I can do is put it up against the wall to stop them from nicking anything else.”

Dan, who is now back working again, said a similar incident happened to him 10 years ago, when someone broke into his van for a cable used for wiring in homes.

On the list of items stolen was a cordless angle grinder, a combi hammer drill and a Kennedy mobile tool box – all marked with the company name.

“It will take a while to get things going like they were before, and I can’t stop running my business now,” Dan said.

“We believe someone took a green go-kart from my neighbour’s home recently, and the weekend before, garden tools started disappearing in the village.

“I now want to get a CCTV camera and a security alarm fitted in my house to help better protect my business.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We’ve received a report a van was broken into in Bay Lane in Draycott at some time between 12.30am and 6am on January 3.

“A number of power tools were stolen from within the van.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to call 101 with the reference number 5219001490.”