Pub raises £4k for village causes

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 September 2019

Draycotts Strawberry Special Inn raised £4k for village services.Picture: Strawberry Special Inn

Draycotts Strawberry Special Inn raised £4k for village services.Picture: Strawberry Special Inn

Strawberry Special Inn

A Somerset pub has raised thousands of pounds for groups which serve a village community.

An afternoon of skittles, kids' activities and live music saw Draycott's Strawberry Inn raise more than £4,000 for good causes.

Crowds of people enjoyed a 'relaxing and sunny day' at the event on Bank Holiday Sunday, which raised money for the village church, school, WI group and Draycott Football Club.

Mike and Lori Toms, owners of Draycott's Strawberry Special, organised the event, which has been run in the village for 13 years.

Since the gathering started, the pair have raised almost £50,000 for causes in Draycott.

Somerset band The Harlem Rhythm Cats played on the day, and Daisy Doodles Facepainting created mermaids, flowers and popular Fortnite patterns for children.

People could also enjoy tasty barbecue food and take part in a raffle at the pub.

