Annual strawberry fair celebrated in village

Members from Draycotts The Mendip Players at the village strawberry fair.Picture: Donna Kynaston Donna Kynaston

Bad weather did not deter villagers from attending the annual Draycott Strawberry Fair at the weekend.

Horses featured at the Draycott Strawberry Fair.Picture: Donna Kynaston Horses featured at the Draycott Strawberry Fair.Picture: Donna Kynaston

Visitors were treated to a section of stalls, fairground-type games and could buy the area's renowned strawberries on Sunday.

There was live music and a children's entertainer too, and the village enjoyed a Christmas-themed party which was held the night before.

A spokesman from the event said: "There was a heavy downpour of rain around midway through the day (Sunday), however people still turned out and braved the weather to support the fair."

Traders from across the area were also in attendance, including Paul Ball from Balls Deep who sold chilli plants and jam, and Penny Marshall from Cavell Creations, who is based in Nyland.