Car dealership raises thousands for local children's charity
- Credit: Drive Weston
A car dealership in Weston is 'delighted' with its efforts to help a local children's charity this Christmas.
Drive Weston is supporting the Every Child Needs Christmas campaign, which helps underprivileged kids get a chance to enjoy the holiday's in the Bristol postal area.
The organisation helps local community groups provide aid to families who struggle around Christmas-time.
The Vauxhall dealership near Hutton Moor has supported the charity since 2017, and this year the business has raised more than £2,500 worth of gifts for children.
The company also uses its vans to transport the gifts and has set-up a collection point at the dealership where members of the public can donate presents.
Drive Weston sales manager Simon Strange, said: "No child should wake up on Christmas day with nothing to open.
"I think it is important as a key business in the community that we contribute and give something back to our local area wherever we can."
Most Read
- 1 ON THIS DAY: Uphill flood of 1981
- 2 Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show
- 3 Weston family hold month-long Christmas display for charity
- 4 £6.5 million funding boost for landmark Weston development
- 5 Compensation award after disabled child left 'frightened' by frequent lift breakdowns
- 6 Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack
- 7 Jail for man who admitted perverting the course of justice
- 8 VIDEO: Driver caught on camera dodging traffic on hard shoulder of M5 in Somerset
- 9 Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and breakfast'
- 10 ELECTION: Leanne Hart to stand as independent in by-election