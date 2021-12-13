News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Car dealership raises thousands for local children's charity

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:08 AM December 13, 2021
Volunteers from Every Child Needs Christmas at Drive Vauxhall in Weston.

Volunteers from Every Child Needs Christmas at Drive Vauxhall in Weston. - Credit: Drive Weston

A car dealership in Weston is 'delighted' with its efforts to help a local children's charity this Christmas.

Drive Weston is supporting the Every Child Needs Christmas campaign, which helps underprivileged kids get a chance to enjoy the holiday's in the Bristol postal area.

The organisation helps local community groups provide aid to families who struggle around Christmas-time.

The Vauxhall dealership near Hutton Moor has supported the charity since 2017, and this year the business has raised more than £2,500 worth of gifts for children.

The company also uses its vans to transport the gifts and has set-up a collection point at the dealership where members of the public can donate presents.

Drive Weston sales manager Simon Strange, said: "No child should wake up on Christmas day with nothing to open.

"I think it is important as a key business in the community that we contribute and give something back to our local area wherever we can."


