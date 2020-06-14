Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash
PUBLISHED: 10:05 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 14 June 2020
Archant
Avon and Somerset police are seeking witnesses after a man was seriously hurt in a crash on the A38 last night (Saturday, June 13).
The single-vehicle collision, involving a silver Volkswagen Golf estate, happened at about 10.55pm in Bristol Road, Winscombe.
The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220129362.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.