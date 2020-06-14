Advanced search

Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash

PUBLISHED: 10:05 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 14 June 2020

Avon and Somerset police are seeking witnesses after a man was seriously hurt in a crash on the A38 last night (Saturday, June 13).

The single-vehicle collision, involving a silver Volkswagen Golf estate, happened at about 10.55pm in Bristol Road, Winscombe.

The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220129362.

