Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house
PUBLISHED: 07:43 25 February 2019
Archant
A car crashed into a house near Wedmore, last night (Sunday).
Fire engines from Cheddar and Wells and a rescue tender from Glastonbury were sent to Cheddar Moor Road, in Clewer, at 6.50pm after a car crashed into a property.
The driver had exited the vehicle before the crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service arrived.
Fire crews used props to secure the property before using a winch to remove the vehicle from the building.
A structural engineer was called out to ensure the building was safe.
A small gas leak was found and the gas board attended to isolate the mains.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance.