Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 07:43 25 February 2019

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

A car crashed into a house near Wedmore, last night (Sunday).

Fire engines from Cheddar and Wells and a rescue tender from Glastonbury were sent to Cheddar Moor Road, in Clewer, at 6.50pm after a car crashed into a property.

The driver had exited the vehicle before the crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service arrived.

Fire crews used props to secure the property before using a winch to remove the vehicle from the building.

A structural engineer was called out to ensure the building was safe.

A small gas leak was found and the gas board attended to isolate the mains.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance.

