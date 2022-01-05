Driving improvement courses offered to young people in Somerset

PCC Mark Shelford pictured at the launch of Weston and Mendip Advanced Motorists’ Group. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A new scheme has launched to improve the standard of driving for young people across Somerset.

Up to 20 drivers, aged 25 or under, will be able to join the Young Advanced Driver (YAD) initiative offered by Weston and Mendip Advanced Motorists group, with IAM RoadSmart.

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Shelford, attended the launch event in Clevedon to hear presentations on improving road safety.

The group recently secured funding of nearly £3,000 from Avon and Somerset Police road safety fund to improve the standard of driving on Somerset roads.

Young drivers who complete the course will also be able to access a members-only insurance scheme with IAM Surety to help lower insurance premiums.

The group was set-up in 1983 to offer motoring advice and help drivers improve overall safety on the roads in Bristol and Somerset.

Advanced Motorists’ Group chair, John Teasdale, said: "We are delighted to receive grant funding in support of our scheme.

"Young drivers are disproportionately represented in crash statistics due to lack of driving experience, peer pressure and poor decisions linked to inappropriate attitudes or behaviours.

"IAM RoadSmart courses provide driving advice and guidance to compensate for a lack of post-test experience and help reduce the risk of young drivers being killed or seriously injured."

The road safety fund aims to help prevent fatalities and serious injuries caused by road traffic incidents.

Funding is also open to local community organisations in the Avon and Somerset policing area for grants of up to £5,000.

Conservative PCC Mark Shelford - Credit: Supplied

PCC Shelford said: "The scheme is about providing skills and advice to young drivers before they are involved in any potential accidents.

"We all need to ensure that our roads are safe for everyone who is using them, so I actively encourage young people to take part in this course to gain skills on how to be a better driver.

"I know the community trust want to say yes to as many local organisations as possible who want to help us keep our roads safe.

"If you think your group or organisation has an idea of how you can help make our roads safer, please apply."

To secure a place in the YAD scheme, email IAM RoadSmart at info@weston-iam.org.uk, or visit the Facebook page WestonIAM.