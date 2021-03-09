New service offering transport and companionship in Weston

Published: 11:00 AM March 9, 2021

A caring couple from West Wick has set up a new service offering safe transport and companionship to people who are unable to drive.

Alison and Steve Longmoor run Driving Miss Daisy WSM, which provides transport for health appointments, shopping trips, special occasions and day trips, as well as any support and companionship the passenger requires.

Alison and Steve also offer accompanied walks - to help people who are unable to get out by themselves – companionship at home and help with modern technology.

The friendly service can help people who are struggling with social isolation, or those who lack confidence in going out on their own.

Steve said: “We don’t just take people shopping, but we can go around with them and help them to shop, and then take them home and unpack their shopping for them. We look after them from beginning to end.”

The cars are maintained to strict Covid-19 guidelines for hygiene and cleanliness. All drivers are DBS checked, licenced, first aid accredited, dementia friends and are trained to assist people with additional mobility requirements.

Cars can also accommodate wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pets.

Alison and Steve said: “We are often asked at Driving Miss Daisy, what is the difference between you and a standard taxi service? We completely understand why people would ask this as they see we have a private hire license and transport clients wherever they wish. But we really different from any standard transport service you may have used before.

“We spend time with our customers in their homes or at their chosen location, offering quality companionship and assistance.

“We can meet, prepare, escort, transport, accompany, take notes in meetings or appointments, return clients home and settle them in as well as tend to other needs as required.

"Many of our clients are lonely or suffer with anxiety and confidence issues. They truly much appreciate travelling with someone who cares as much as we do.”

Driving Miss Daisy can also be booked for school and college transport, holiday travel, mini-breaks and bespoke tours, social engagements and day trips for care home residents.