Burglary rate down and more offenders brought to justice

Avon and Somerset police are giving out 500 SmartWater home security packs to people in Worle. Archant

The number of offenders brought to justice for burglaries, knife crimes and drug-related offences in North Somerset is on the rise.

Twice as many burglars have been arrested over the past six months and offences have also dropped during the same period.

The number of offenders brought to justice for drug offences stands at 90 per cent, while arrests for knife crime have also risen.

The figures have been released by Avon and Somerset Constabulary to show the success of Operation Remedy, which was launched six months ago to improve force performance in relation to burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.

Avon and Somerset police officers have made around four arrests per day, relating to an estimated 1,100 offences and 67 warrants.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Sue Mountstevens, said: "I know local people will be pleased with the Operation Remedy outcomes achieved over the past six months and I am especially delighted with the increased number of positive outcomes for burglary offences.

"It is important that, as well as drugs and knife crime, we address the disruptive crime that is burglary.

"Many burglary victims have shared with me how upsetting this crime is and it can mean that they live in fear in the place they should feel safest - their own home.

"Increasing the policing part of the council tax in April was a big ask and I hope people are starting to see and feel the difference that the additional officers have made.

"There is still plenty more to be done and I know the constabulary will remain focused on tackling the issues that matter most to local people and bringing offenders to justice."

The increase in arrests can be attributed to intensified operations which include monthly enforcement and warrant days to tackle drug supplies and a higher number of high visibility patrols in problem areas.

To celebrate the campaign's success, officers are giving out SmartWater home security packs to 500 residents in Worle to help tackle burglary in the area.

The odourless and colourless forensic liquid has a unique chemical code which enables officers to return valuables to their rightful owners.