Drugs raid on former Weston town centre nightclub finds 500 cannabis plants

PUBLISHED: 16:52 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 22 January 2020

A raid was carried out at DB's in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A raid was carried out at DB's in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Archant

Police raided a former Weston nightclub yesterday (Tuesday) and found up to 500 cannabis plants.

Officers discovered a cannabis farm at DB's nightclub, in Oxford Street.

One police van remains on the scene this afternoon (Wednesday) and one person is in custody.

A police spokesman said: "We carried out a warrant at an address in Oxford Street yesterday at about 2.15pm.

"Officers seized an estimated 300-500 cannabis plants.

"A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of producing class B drugs and he remains in custody.

"Investigations are continuing and anyone with information can quote crime reference number, 5220016205.

"Anybody concerned about drugs in their community can contact us on 101 or report it through our website."

