Police investigation into theft of power tools

Police tweeted an image of the stolen tools. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Stolen power tool boxes have been recovered by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police are trying to track down the workmen who have lost valuable tools in an effort to catch those responsible.

The tools were removed from the cases before they were dumped.

Police found the items by the side of Accommodation Road, in Bleadon, on October 10.

A force spokesman said: "We're sure they are stolen but do not know where from or if they were taken as a whole or several thefts.

"Any help would be much appreciated."