Advanced search

Council plans to increase house-building efforts

PUBLISHED: 08:41 08 September 2019

Archant

A decade of building council houses is planned in Sedgemoor.

Sedgemoor District Council is responsible for only three per cent of new builds but it wants to increase the proportion to 20 per cent by 2030.

Duncan Harvey, its housing development manager, said the authority was seeking to deliver an average of 644 homes a year - which includes commercial developments, council builds and work with housing associations.

He said: "We have a stated ambition to increase the number of council-built homes, and this plan is about accelerating that."

Mr Harvey said the council was not looking to compete directly with major commercial providers.

He said: "We must learn to walk before we can run, and are not looking to pick a fight with the big boys. We need to find our niche.

"We also have to spend any right to buy receipts we get within three years, or it gets taken from us by the Government."

Most Read

Knife-point threat lands ‘violent young woman’ in prison

Lauren Barker thretened a weston shopkeeper with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Knife-point threat lands ‘violent young woman’ in prison

Lauren Barker thretened a weston shopkeeper with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston move into the next round of the FA Cup after victory over Fareham Town

Issac Pearce for Weston against Fareham Town in the FA Cup

Council plans to increase house-building efforts

Cheddar’s game today with Sherborne will be ‘tough’ says manager Shaun Potter

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup

Speedway: Edinburgh 57 Somerset 32

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

The Bus and Steam Rally returned to Weston at the weekend

Mark Withers with His 1956 Bedford SB. Bus and steam rally at The Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists