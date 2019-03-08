Council plans to increase house-building efforts

A decade of building council houses is planned in Sedgemoor.

Sedgemoor District Council is responsible for only three per cent of new builds but it wants to increase the proportion to 20 per cent by 2030.

Duncan Harvey, its housing development manager, said the authority was seeking to deliver an average of 644 homes a year - which includes commercial developments, council builds and work with housing associations.

He said: "We have a stated ambition to increase the number of council-built homes, and this plan is about accelerating that."

Mr Harvey said the council was not looking to compete directly with major commercial providers.

He said: "We must learn to walk before we can run, and are not looking to pick a fight with the big boys. We need to find our niche.

"We also have to spend any right to buy receipts we get within three years, or it gets taken from us by the Government."