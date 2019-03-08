Advanced search

Duo scale mountains for Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 August 2019

Wendy Clarkson and Michelle Nalley completed the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

Wendy Clarkson and Michelle Nalley completed the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

Two intrepid adventurers have raised hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare by completing the formidable Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge.

Wendy Clarkson and Michelle Nalley took on the 26-mile route - which includes a total ascent of more than 5,000ft - in under 12 hours.

The challenge saw the duo scale Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, raising £850 for the hospice.

Wendy and Michelle decided to support the hospice in recognition of its work supporting Wendy's friend Sarah.

Wendy said: "It has been an absolutely fantastic adventure spending quality time walking and talking, sweating and shivering.

"Of course, the big reason we have done this is to raise money for Weston Hospicecare and we are really grateful to all of our supporters for their generosity and send a huge thank you to them all."

You can still sponsor the pair at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-clarkson2

