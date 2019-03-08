Duo to climb three mountains for Weston Hospicecare

A pair of adventurers will take on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks challenge this summer in support of a 'dear and lovely friend' who is being helped by Weston Hospicecare.

Wendy Clarkson and Michelle Nalley will lace up their hiking boots on July 13 to tackle the route, which involves a hike of 26 miles and an ascent of 5,249 feet - all within just 12 hours.

The duo will complete a formidable feat of stamina by scaling Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, but will be spurred on by the knowledge they are doing so on behalf of a charity which has been supporting Wendy's friend Sarah.

Wendy and Michelle wanted to do 'something big' this year and use that challenge to support something important.

Wendy said: "This is a beast of a thing requiring a high level of fitness and some serious endurance; we have a window of 12 hours to climb three mountains and get to the pub on time for dinner.

"What is the point in just doing it though? We can enjoy the training, the event, the euphoria, the self-satisfaction, the short-lived glory and the memories but why not add a new purpose?

"I met Sarah in work a long time ago when we worked for a retail company. Sarah has always inspired and supported me, in and out of work. She has made me a better version of me with her kind words and intelligent counsel.

"Sarah is a very dear and lovely friend. She is now living with a life-limiting illness.

"We asked Sarah to choose who we should raise money for and she gave us two options. We chose Weston Hospicecare because I know that she receives great care from (the hospice) and while she is living with such mind-muddling thoughts and worries, its support is worth more than just money."

Training is well under way, and has seen the pair topping some of the most challenging peaks in the Midlands, as well as scaling Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales.

Wendy added: "We have a few weekends left to get some more ascents and miles in to make sure we are ready and also to get some photos on social media to encourage people to dig deep and donate."

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause, can do so by logging on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-clarkson2