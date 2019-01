Delays after accident on A38

Accident blocked the road in both directions Archant

Delays are likely on the A38/A370 following an accident at the East Brent Roundabout.

Police are on the scene and A370 Bridgwater Road (East Brent Roundabout, East Brent) and Church Lane (Badgworth) is currently closed, while officers investigate.

Traffic diverted to the A370 is doing well in both directions, but moving slowly.

More to follow.