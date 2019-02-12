Speed limit to be lowered in well-known accident blackspot?

Councillors have called for the speed limit to be lowered in a well-known accident blackspot to prevent dangerous driving.

Somerset County Council has released a proposal to lower the speed limit on the A38 between the Edithmead roundabout and East Brent from 60 to 40mph.

The proposal follows a long campaign launched by Sedgemoor District Council.

Cllr Bob Filmer, who led the charge to slow down the road, said: “The speed limit changes from 30mph to 40mph, before becoming unrestricted.

“People speed up to make up for lost time but you quickly hit a junction, followed by a number of very busy turnings.

“This is extremely dangerous patch of road and we want to get speed down to a managable level.”

The proposal is open to public consultation.

Feedback should be submitted to Somerset County Council, Traffic Management, B2 West, County Hall, Taunton, TA1 4DY, quoting reference KT25012019 by March 5.