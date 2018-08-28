Advanced search

Animal charity opposes Invasive Alien Species Order

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 February 2019

Secret World Wildlife Rescue is opposing a ban on the release of non-indigenous species which is set to come into force in March. Pictured: Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World

Secret World Wildlife Rescue is opposing a ban on the release of non-indigenous species which is set to come into force in March. Pictured: Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World

Secret World Wildlife Rescue

A Somerset animal charity has joined forces with other rescue organisations in opposing a ban on the release of non-indigenous species.

The Invasive Alien Species Order is set to come into force in England on March 28 and will prevent animal welfare organisations from keeping and releasing non-indigenous animals in the UK, like the grey squirrel or muntjac deer.

It means charities like Secret World Wildlife Rescue, in East Huntspill, will have to euthanise all foreign animals they admit.

Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World, said: “We oppose this ban for several reasons, but mainly because the consequences could be devastating for many animals.

“I fear with this ban, more people will take it upon themselves to care for injured animals such as grey squirrels, rather than sending them to us because they know they will be put down.

“This will seriously restrict very poorly animals from receiving the help they need.”

