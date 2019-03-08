Five Things To Do Over Easter in Weston

Richard Berry and his 1962 Lincoln Continental.

Easter has arrived and unsurprisingly it means a packed weekend of events are planned in and around Weston.

With many people planning to relax over the four-day bank holiday weekend, there should be plenty of entertainment to be had.

* Large amount of sand have been shifted and sculpted to make some truly incredible exhibits.

The Weston Sand Sculpture Festival has fast become a tradition and it opens to the public today (Friday).

It will run until September from 10am-6pm, with entry priced £3-4. Family ticket discounts will also be available.

* Vintage vehicles and classic cars will take over Weston seafront this weekend.

Only a few short weeks ago it appeared the Pageant of Transport's days were numbered – with concern over rising fees to blame.

However, the hard work of festival organisers mean it will be business as usual on Weston's Beach Lawns.

The free event always draws a big crowd and – if the positive weather forecast is to believed – this year should be no different. it will begin at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday.

* Bargains will be available at Yatton's monthly market on Saturday.

Plants, cakes, jams and more will be sold at the village hall, in The Causeway, from 10am to noon.

* The wonderful age of dinosaurs will be explored at Weston Museum this weekend.

A Dino Dig is planned, which will see visitors feel as if they have been transported back to the Jurassic age.

Activities will run from 1am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

To book a place, call 01934 621028.

* An Easter-themed arts and crafs session will take place in Worle on Saturday afternoon.

The Baptist church, in Rawlins Avenue, will welcome children for a messy church arts session from 3.30-5.30pm.

