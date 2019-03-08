Gallery

PICTURES: Thousands visit Weston for sunny Easter weekend

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds. Archant

Bright sunshine, temperatures soaring past 20C in April and not a cloud in the sky - has this been the most un-British Easter bank holiday for years?

Glasses were very much half full, often with beer or water, as thousands of people took advantage of the glorious weather to enjoy Weston-super-Mare at its finest.

The warm four-day Easter bank holiday weekend, unsurprisingly, meant Weston seafront was packed, with beach-lovers heading to the sand and businesses doing a roaring trade.

Many holidaymakers headed to The Grand Pier to have a go on the games and arcades on offer, while Weston High Street, the Italian Gardens and waterpark also were popular spots for people to visit.

Keeping cool in the fountain. Keeping cool in the fountain.

While the average temperature for this time of year would be in the mid-teens, North Somerset was blessed with very pleasant highs of about 22C.

It meant Weston enjoyed warmer weather than many parts of the continent.

As is often the case though, unfortunately, the coastguard and RNLI teams have been kept busy.

There have been several call-outs with people reportedly stuck in the mud, or in danger of becoming entrenched.

However, thankfully, none of the incidents have proved to be serious.

