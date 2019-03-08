Easter egg hunt goes down a treat in Locking

First Locking Scouts leader Gareth Coombes with cubs and scouts from the group. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A scout group’s leader is thrilled families enjoyed the club’s Easter egg hunt in Locking over the weekend.

The trail was attended by hundreds of people and children who took part had the chance to win a big, chocolate egg at the event on Sunday.

First Locking Scouts leader and organiser of the event Gareth Coombes said: “It went really well.

“We scattered 145 Easter eggs across the village for the children and we saw around 400 visitors attend the event on the day.”

The group hosts a number of events throughout the year, including a summer fair which will take place in July.

“We were quite shocked to see how well it was received, as we normally hold the event on Easter Sunday.”

Around £300 was raised for the group on the day, which will go towards days out and costs of running the club.

The scouts will hold its annual raft race on June 30 at Weston's Marine Lake.