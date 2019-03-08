Advanced search

Easter activities held at Puxton Park

PUBLISHED: 09:33 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 12 April 2019

Easter fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Easter fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Puxton Park has been getting prepared for Easter by hosting a number of activities for children during the school holidays.

Easter fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEaster fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It has prepared a weekly calendar of events, ranging from fancy dress discos, arts and crafts plus a lambing day – a true sign of spring.

Performer Nutty Noah is also a fixture for Wednesdays, with magician Adam Allsortz pencilled in for a Thursday performance.

Puxton Park has been packed with families making the most of some free leisure time.

Easter fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEaster fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Easter fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEaster fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

