Easter activities held at Puxton Park
PUBLISHED: 09:33 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 12 April 2019
Puxton Park has been getting prepared for Easter by hosting a number of activities for children during the school holidays.
Easter fun and crafts at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
It has prepared a weekly calendar of events, ranging from fancy dress discos, arts and crafts plus a lambing day – a true sign of spring.
Performer Nutty Noah is also a fixture for Wednesdays, with magician Adam Allsortz pencilled in for a Thursday performance.
Puxton Park has been packed with families making the most of some free leisure time.
