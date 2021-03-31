News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Easter themed rock hunt in Weston

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 9:45 AM March 31, 2021    Updated: 10:32 AM March 31, 2021
Weston Super Rocks Easter theme

Weston Super Rocks Easter theme - Credit: Tania Bodalia

People in Weston can share their colourful Easter themed rocks in allocated gardens and join in a rock hunt in the town. 

Founder of Weston Super Rocks, Tania Bodalia, set up rock gardens at Prince Consort Gardens and Clarence Park, to display painted pictures and messages of kindness for the community, which proved popular during the pandemic. 

.

This year they are hosting a free Easter rock hunting trail. 

To take part, download a trail poster from the Weston Super Rocks Facebook page, or collect a printed copy from Stones Café or Clarence Park Café. 

Tania said: “Look out for kindness rocks along the seafront on the route between Knightstone Island and Clarence Park. The rocks contain letters on them with clues to a code. Once you have written down all the letters, descramble the code and hand in your poster at one of the cafés.” 

The first 100 people to complete the trail will receive a mini Easter egg prize. 


Weston-super-Mare News

