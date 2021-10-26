Gallery
PICTURES: Eat:Burnham returns to town
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Large crowds filled the streets of Burnham on Saturday for the return of the town’s food and drink festival.
More than 80 stalls were set up at Eat Burnham, around the northern end of the town centre, featuring produce and street food from across the region.
It was only the second Eat Burnham festival to be held in the town since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stall holders including Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets, Glebe Farm Fruit Corner, Bubblees Preserves and Flapjackery sold their tasty goods to hungry customers.
An event spokesman said: "It was proper autumnal and almost as many bobble hats as face masks.
"It was great to see the town centre buzzing and some seasonal delights on offer."
The next Eat festival takes place in Clevedon this Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 PICTURES: Princess Anne visits Weston-super-Mare
- 2 Large-scale offshore rig to be built at Weston's Tropicana next year as part of UK-wide project
- 3 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing
- 4 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
- 5 North Somerset risks 43,000 false-negative PCRs after lab mix up
- 6 Bristol and Weston NHS charities merge under new name
- 7 Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children
- 8 Weston pub to undergo renovations to restore 19th century look
- 9 New principal appointed at academy
Festive editions of the festival will take place in Nailsea on December 4 and Weston on December 12.