PICTURES: Eat:Burnham returns to town

Gallery

Published: 9:49 AM October 26, 2021

Alan and Archie from Glebe Farm Fruit Corner Ltd. at Eat:Burnham. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Large crowds filled the streets of Burnham on Saturday for the return of the town’s food and drink festival.

More than 80 stalls were set up at Eat Burnham, around the northern end of the town centre, featuring produce and street food from across the region.

Gemma Stinchcombe from the Bath Soft Cheese Co. at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

It was only the second Eat Burnham festival to be held in the town since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stall holders including Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets, Glebe Farm Fruit Corner, Bubblees Preserves and Flapjackery sold their tasty goods to hungry customers.

The Chillees by Nick Lee at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

An event spokesman said: "It was proper autumnal and almost as many bobble hats as face masks.

"It was great to see the town centre buzzing and some seasonal delights on offer."

Francine Lee with her Bubblees Preserves at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The next Eat festival takes place in Clevedon this Saturday.

Festive editions of the festival will take place in Nailsea on December 4 and Weston on December 12.

Neil Jones with plants and herbs from his Kitchen Garden at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Boulton Spirits Anthony Goodwin serving a customer with some of thier speciality spirits at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Mister Nice Pie, Emyr Harris at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Gemma Ann Lewis of Dark Matters serving a customer at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Ginger Beard's Preserves, Harry Calvert at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

ChewMoos Luxury Icecream with Nick and Nic Parfitt at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Chris Baker and Rob Perdrix with Hullabaloos Lemonade at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Oli Robins and Flapjackery at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Fascinated customers at Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton