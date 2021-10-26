News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Gallery

PICTURES: Eat:Burnham returns to town

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:49 AM October 26, 2021   
Alan and Archie from Glebe Farm Fruit Corner Ltd. at Eat:Burnham.

Alan and Archie from Glebe Farm Fruit Corner Ltd. at Eat:Burnham. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Large crowds filled the streets of Burnham on Saturday for the return of the town’s food and drink festival.

More than 80 stalls were set up at Eat Burnham, around the northern end of the town centre, featuring produce and street food from across the region.

Gemma Stinchcombe from the Bath Soft Cheese Co. at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Gemma Stinchcombe from the Bath Soft Cheese Co. at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

It was only the second Eat Burnham festival to be held in the town since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stall holders including Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets, Glebe Farm Fruit Corner, Bubblees Preserves and Flapjackery sold their tasty goods to hungry customers.

The Chillees by Nick Lee at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

The Chillees by Nick Lee at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

An event spokesman said: "It was proper autumnal and almost as many bobble hats as face masks.

"It was great to see the town centre buzzing and some seasonal delights on offer."

Francine Lee with her Bubblees Preserves at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Francine Lee with her Bubblees Preserves at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The next Eat festival takes place in Clevedon this Saturday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Princess Anne visits Weston-super-Mare
  2. 2 Large-scale offshore rig to be built at Weston's Tropicana next year as part of UK-wide project
  3. 3 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing 
  1. 4 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
  2. 5 North Somerset risks 43,000 false-negative PCRs after lab mix up
  3. 6 Bristol and Weston NHS charities merge under new name
  4. 7 Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children
  5. 8 Weston pub to undergo renovations to restore 19th century look
  6. 9 New principal appointed at academy

Festive editions of the festival will take place in Nailsea on December 4 and Weston on December 12.

Neil Jones with plants and herbs from his Kitchen Garden at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Neil Jones with plants and herbs from his Kitchen Garden at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Boulton Spirits Anthony Goodwin serving a customer with some of thier speciality spirits at the Eat:

Boulton Spirits Anthony Goodwin serving a customer with some of thier speciality spirits at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Mister Nice Pie, Emyr Harris at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Mister Nice Pie, Emyr Harris at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Gemma Ann Lewis of Dark Matters serving a customer at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Gemma Ann Lewis of Dark Matters serving a customer at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Ginger Beard's Preserves, Harry Calvert at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Ginger Beard's Preserves, Harry Calvert at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Eat:Burnham Festival.

Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

ChewMoos Luxury Icecream with Nick and Nic Parfitt at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

ChewMoos Luxury Icecream with Nick and Nic Parfitt at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Chris Baker and Rob Perdrix with Hullabaloos Lemonade at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Chris Baker and Rob Perdrix with Hullabaloos Lemonade at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Oli Robins and Flapjackery at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Oli Robins and Flapjackery at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Fascinated customers at Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Fascinated customers at Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Ozlem and Uclkan Abck, Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Ozlem and Uclkan Abck, Creamberry Artisan Homemade Sweets at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Burnham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runners after the Weston Super Half 2021.

Gallery

PICTURES: Runners brave the elements at Weston Super Half

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The bowling alley will be located in the end unit.

Weston will get a bowling alley next year

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Large corner-shaped cream-coloured house with storm porch in the corner in Mendip Road, Weston-super-Mare.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Executive four-bedroom nearly-new house near town centre

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
One in four Weston children is living below the breadline.

There With You This Winter

Weston families 'deciding between keeping children warm or fed'

Carrington Walker

person