Tasty treats delight crowds at eat:Burnham festive market
PUBLISHED: 15:14 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 09 December 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
Paul Loader with Loaders Cider at eat:Burnham Xmas market.
Traders from across the South West sold produce at eat:Burnham's Christmas market on Saturday.
Country Bumpkins at eat:Burnham Xmas market.
Cider, seafood and spirits were on offer to visitors at the new event, and eat:Festivals draw hundreds of people to Burnham High Street throughout the year.
Children had the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, and people could sample honey, chilli and mulled wine from across the district.
In addition to market stalls, Highbridge Area Foodbank collected donations, which are given to people in the area to prevent them from going hungry.
Burnham and Highbridge Band played at the market, as well as The Roller DisGoat, a VW Camper Van with a DJ booth.
Father Christmas at eat:Burnham Xmas market.
A spokesman from the event thanked all the sponsors and stall holders who made the event possible.
Eat:Burnham will return to the town on May 23, with a time to be confirmed.
Ben Ford with Parva Spices at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Stephen and Janice Webber with Times Past Cheese Dairy at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Paul Webb from Black Bee Honey at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Members of Burnham and Highbridge Band at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Harry Calvert with GingerBeard's Preserves at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Nick Sewood with The Mighty Soft Shelled Crab at eat:Burham Xmas market. Ex-Press Cider by Marc Salter at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Kumbites African food at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Mulled wine at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Michelle Palmer at Passion and Smoke at eat:Burnham Xmas market. Kate Hudnott with her fruit spirit drinks at eat:Burnham Xmas market.