Advanced search

Gallery

Tasty treats delight crowds at eat:Burnham festive market

PUBLISHED: 15:14 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 09 December 2019

Paul Loader with Loaders Cider at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Paul Loader with Loaders Cider at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Traders from across the South West sold produce at eat:Burnham's Christmas market on Saturday.

Country Bumpkins at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONCountry Bumpkins at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cider, seafood and spirits were on offer to visitors at the new event, and eat:Festivals draw hundreds of people to Burnham High Street throughout the year.

Children had the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, and people could sample honey, chilli and mulled wine from across the district.

In addition to market stalls, Highbridge Area Foodbank collected donations, which are given to people in the area to prevent them from going hungry.

Burnham and Highbridge Band played at the market, as well as The Roller DisGoat, a VW Camper Van with a DJ booth.

Father Christmas at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONFather Christmas at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A spokesman from the event thanked all the sponsors and stall holders who made the event possible.

Eat:Burnham will return to the town on May 23, with a time to be confirmed.

Ben Ford with Parva Spices at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONBen Ford with Parva Spices at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stephen and Janice Webber with Times Past Cheese Dairy at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONStephen and Janice Webber with Times Past Cheese Dairy at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Paul Webb from Black Bee Honey at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONPaul Webb from Black Bee Honey at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Members of Burnham and Highbridge Band at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONMembers of Burnham and Highbridge Band at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Harry Calvert with GingerBeards Preserves at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONHarry Calvert with GingerBeards Preserves at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nick Sewood with The Mighty Soft Shelled Crab at eat:Burham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONNick Sewood with The Mighty Soft Shelled Crab at eat:Burham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ex-Press Cider by Marc Salter at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONEx-Press Cider by Marc Salter at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kumbites African food at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONKumbites African food at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mulled wine at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONMulled wine at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Michelle Palmer at Passion and Smoke at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONMichelle Palmer at Passion and Smoke at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kate Hudnott with her fruit spirit drinks at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTONKate Hudnott with her fruit spirit drinks at eat:Burnham Xmas market.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man who caused ‘fireball’ with explosive device made from fireworks spared jail

Bristol Crown Court.

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Sleep Pods for Weston to help protect rough sleepers over winter months

Volunteers will bring Sleep Pods to Weston's streets. Picture: Sarah Rice

Police incident prompts M5 lane closure

A police incident has closed a lane on the M5 this morning. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Man who caused ‘fireball’ with explosive device made from fireworks spared jail

Bristol Crown Court.

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Sleep Pods for Weston to help protect rough sleepers over winter months

Volunteers will bring Sleep Pods to Weston's streets. Picture: Sarah Rice

Police incident prompts M5 lane closure

A police incident has closed a lane on the M5 this morning. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Annual light display will not collect cash for charity following council safety advice

Houses decorated with Christmas lights at Trinity Close, Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Election candidates make funding pledges to schools

Hans Price Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man who caused ‘fireball’ with explosive device made from fireworks spared jail

Bristol Crown Court.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists