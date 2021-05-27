News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Food festival returns to Somerset town this weekend

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM May 27, 2021   
People can browse stalls filled with local produce as the annual Burnham food and drink festival returns to town this Saturday.  

The eat:Burnham festival is a free, one-day event with more than 80 regional food and drink producers who will be well-spaced out throughout the Victoria Quarter, with some socially distanced entertainment.  

The outdoor market, which showcases micro and small producers from across the region, will have measures in place to ensure it is run in a Covid-secure way.  

Organisers are thrilled to be back working in their hometown and said the event has only been made possible by the support of local council officers.

They said: “We know that weekend shindigs, days out and socialising have all been turned on their heads over the past year with plans disrupted and many regular events cancelled, and In 2021 we are hoping for the best, but ensuring our plans include a worst-case scenario."

eat:Burnham will run from 10am-4pm and will have dedicated blue badge and mobility scooter parking in Princess Street.

