What to expect from eat:Burnham food festival this weekend

Doris the Vintage Cafe Caravan with Jayne Arnold and Donna Kynaston at eat:Burnham. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A food and drink festival dedicated to showcasing fresh produce made in the area will return to Burnham this weekend.

Crowds of people and traders at eat:Burnham food festival. Crowds of people and traders at eat:Burnham food festival.

It will be eat:Festival's 30th event, and the 14th held in Burnham on Saturday.

Organisers have announced a number of alterations to make the event runner smoother, including 'tweaks with layout', and a 'change in opening times'.

More than 100 traders are expected to serve-up ice-cold drinks to spicy meals at the festival, and visitors can enjoy Punch and Judy shows, circus skills workshops, drumming sessions, including listening to a DJ and getting their face painted.

A spokesman for eat:Burnham said: "We have made a few changes this time, with tweaks in the layout to reduce the pinch-points and we will have three, dedicated street food hubs.

Organisers of eat:Festivals Bev and Sarah Milner-Simmons. Organisers of eat:Festivals Bev and Sarah Milner-Simmons.

"We have also reduced the number of producers, focusing on the highest quality, the widest range and ensuring there are lots of gluten free, vegan and alcohol free choices as well.

"This includes some award-winning producers and new product launches.

"The biggest change is in our opening times - we are now trading at the event from 10am-5pm, to ensure we can have a safer set-up in the morning."

There will be a cookery school at the Methodist Church, in College Street, which will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm.

The Culmstock Chilli Company at eat:Burnham festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Culmstock Chilli Company at eat:Burnham festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The sessions will celebrate the flavours of Italy with a hands-on session making egg frittata and pesto.

Zara Emily's Print Workshop will run at the Baptist Hall, in College Street, where people can screen-print a tote bag of a design of their choice.

Griffin Cycles will also attend the festival to offer people free bike check-ups and travel advice.

The company is offering those who cycle into the festival a free rucksack cover, and the cycle park will be located outside the Princess Theatre, in Princess Street.

Taylors Bakery doing a brisk trade at eat:Burnham. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Taylors Bakery doing a brisk trade at eat:Burnham. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The organisers continue their campaign to be a single-use, plastic free business and are urging people to bring their own bags to take items home which are bought on the day.

Planned road closures in Burnham will take place from 7am-7pm, including in High Street and Princess Street.

For more information, visit www.eatfestivals.org