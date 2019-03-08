Advanced search

PICTURES: Hundreds line streets at popular eat:Burnham food festival

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 May 2019

The Rock choir at eat:Burnham food festival. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Rock choir at eat:Burnham food festival. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hundreds of people flocked to eat:Burnham food festival over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy a selection of the region's homegrown produce.

Rob and Tina from Winnies Bakery at eat:Burnham food festival.Picture: Jeremy LongRob and Tina from Winnies Bakery at eat:Burnham food festival.Picture: Jeremy Long

Burnham's High Street was home to the event's 14th festival on Saturday, where around 100 traders sold brownies to wines and ales.

On the day, visitors could watch Punch 'n' Judy shows and a concert from Highbridge's The Rock Choir as well as listen to bongo drum rhythms.

Regular traders such as The Cocktail Kings' bar and The Wicked Chilli Farm returned, and Black Bee Honey and Winnie's Bakery also made an appearance.

Event organiser Bev Milner-Simonds said: "Sarah and I are celebrating our 30th festival in our hometown, where it all began in 2012.

"This is our 14th festival in Burnham, the sun was shinning and we had a glorious day."

The next festival in Weston will take place on September 28 from 10am-5pm.

Eat:Burnham food festival in Burnhams High Street on Saturday.Picture: Jeremy LongEat:Burnham food festival in Burnhams High Street on Saturday.Picture: Jeremy Long

Eat:Burnham food festival on Saturday in Burnhams High Street.Picture: Jeremy LongEat:Burnham food festival on Saturday in Burnhams High Street.Picture: Jeremy Long

Alex and Jack making cocktails at The Cocktail Kings at eat:Burnham on Saturday.Picture: Jeremy LongAlex and Jack making cocktails at The Cocktail Kings at eat:Burnham on Saturday.Picture: Jeremy Long

Eat:Burnham food festival on Saturday in Burnhams High Street.Picture: Jeremy LongEat:Burnham food festival on Saturday in Burnhams High Street.Picture: Jeremy Long

Nieve 7 and Princess Belle eat:Burnham food festival taking place in High Street (LNB) 25,05,19Nieve 7 and Princess Belle eat:Burnham food festival taking place in High Street (LNB) 25,05,19

