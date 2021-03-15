News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
eat:Weston to return to town centre next month

Henry Woodsford

Published: 7:44 AM March 15, 2021   
Times Past Cheese Dairy return to eat:Weston this weekend. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A popular food and drink event will return to Weston town centre next month.

eat:Weston is a one-day celebration of local and regional food and drink, organised by multi-award winning eat:Festivals, and will take place on April 17.

eat:Festivals are led by Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds – two women on a mission to reconnect people with the productive landscape that surrounds them. The social enterprise started in 2012 in their hometown of Burnham and has grown steadily now hosting 23 events in Somerset, Devon, South Gloucestershire and Dorset each year. 

The Italian Gardens has previously hosted Eat Weston food festival. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

They said: “We know that weekend shindigs, days out and socialising have all been turned on their heads over the past year with plans disrupted and many regular events cancelled.

"In 2021 we are hoping for the best, but ensuring our plans include a worst-case scenario. We managed to deliver six socially distanced and Covid-secure events between lockdowns in 2020 and we are thrilled with the support from local council officers and support services in planning a fresh series of adapted markets in 2021.

"We are using the Italian Gardens for the market. Weston has always been such a welcoming host for us and we are delighted to be running our 50th event here.

"The visitors to the events are always so interested in the micro and small producers from across the region who we showcase. Many of these traders have not been to a live market for over a year.

"Covid restrictions meant many event organisers weren’t able to adapt their model to enable them to continue trading and this cut off a vital revenue stream for these family businesses.

"We have changed how we work and are thrilled to be back in Weston in April."

This is a free one-day event with approximately 70 regional food and drink producers well-spaced in the square and socially distanced entertainment.

The whole market is in the open air and it will have measures in place to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Eat: Weston took place on April 8 in High Street.

Bev and Sarah added: "We are asking visitors to keep local, plan their visit and abide by the latest Government advice.

"We are really grateful for the support of Weston BID as we celebrate our 50th birthday.

"Traders who had only just started out when the pandemic restrictions hit were some of the hardest hit by the lack of events, so we are launching a new support initiative, Start Out Strong, to help them.”

