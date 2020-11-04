Advanced search

Food and drink festivals for Weston and Burnhan cancelled

PUBLISHED: 13:15 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 04 November 2020

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds with Weston mayor Mark Canniford and mayoress Estelle Canniford.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds with Weston mayor Mark Canniford and mayoress Estelle Canniford.

Archant

Food and drink festivals planned for Weston and Burnham have been cancelled due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Eat:Christmas was due to take place in Weston on December 13 and eat:Burnham was planned for December 5, but eat:Festivals organisers have decided to cancel the events due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the area.

Organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: “We have made many adaptations to our operating model and delivered six safe, welcoming events this summer in Portishead, Minehead, Wellington, Yeovil, Weston and Nailsea.

“These events have given the communities we work with an opportunity to shop for local food and drink in the open air – but the situation has changed and the infection rate is rising locally.

“Despite our adaptations and mitigations the only way for us to contribute to the protection of public health is to cancel the four events planned for Taunton, Burnham, Minehead and Weston.

“This is done with heavy hearts but our producers’ and the public’s safety are our primary concerns.

“We looked at how we could adapt the market further but the consensus was that, in these conditions, the event is too popular to be able to maintain the covid-secure status we have worked so hard to achieve.”

Organisers made the decision on Friday before the national lockdown was announced.

Bev Milner Simonds added: “For many of the micro and small food and drink businesses the events we delivered this summer were the only face-to-face (or mask-to-visor) trading opportunities of the whole year.

“We will be posting our trader contact details on social media and enhancing their listings on our website, so please do buy from these businesses if you can.

“We are looking forward to showcasing a great range of local producers in a town near you in the spring.”

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic the district council environmental health teams and Somerset County Council Public Health have been working with event organisers such as eat:Festivals, to ensure that events in Somerset proceed and comply with the Covid-19 secure standards established by central government, with the aim of reducing the risk of transmission of the virus.

A representative of the director of public health for Somerset said: “Eat:Festivals have done everything we have asked of them (and more) to ensure that events go ahead with the minimum of risk.”

To find out more about the festivals and the producers who attend, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Trio sentenced for beating homeless man in Weston town centre

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Doris celebrates 100th birthday

Doris celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Trio sentenced for beating homeless man in Weston town centre

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Doris celebrates 100th birthday

Doris celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Former England star Grewcock joins Wooden Spoon Charity

England's Danny Grewcock (centre right) is tackled by Scotland's Chris Paterson during the RBS 6 Nations match at Twickenham, London.

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB

Food and drink festivals for Weston and Burnhan cancelled

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds with Weston mayor Mark Canniford and mayoress Estelle Canniford.

Free electric delivery bikes available during second lockdown

North Somerset Council are offering free loans for electric cargo bikes which could deliver goods during lockdown.

Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with GBH in Weston

Police would like to identify the man in this image in connection with a GBH in weston. He is described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.