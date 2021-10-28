News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Council announces partnership with food festival

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:06 PM October 28, 2021   
The Chillees by Nick Lee at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

The Chillees by Nick Lee at the Eat:Burnham Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Plans to host a series of food and drink events across four North Somerset towns have been announced.

North Somerset Council and eat:Festivals have partnered up to host a series of events in Weston, Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea to encourage increased footfall towards existing retail, hospitality and service businesses.

Each event will be designed to reflect the distinct character of its location such as eat:Portishead will have a seafood and maritime theme and eat:Clevedon will highlight connections with twin town Epernay and English sparkling wine.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, from eat:Festivals, said: "We are really pleased to have formalised our relationship with North Somerset Council and look forward to delivering a cracking series of events for them in 2022.

"There are so many great producers in and around North Somerset and we want to shine a spotlight on them all."

Grants from the Government’s Economic Recovery and Welcome Back Fund will finance the increased food and drink events.

North Somerset News

