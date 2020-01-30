Advanced search

Eat:Vegan returns to Weston this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 January 2020

Rob Solani from the Garlic Farm at Eat:Vegan in Weston.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rob Solani from the Garlic Farm at Eat:Vegan in Weston.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A popular vegan food festival is set to return to Weston this weekend.

Alexandra Geldenhuys from New Dawn Traders at eat:Vegan in Weston.Picture: MARK ATHERTONAlexandra Geldenhuys from New Dawn Traders at eat:Vegan in Weston.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More than 50 food producers will serve up tasty treats at eat:Vegan this Sunday.

The Mango Hub, Zara Emily's printing workshop and a cooking school for families will return to the event this year.

Organiser, Bev Milner Simonds, said: "This is the second time we have curated eat:Vegan and it is only 100 per cent vegan festival in Weston.

eat:Vegan at Weston. Pinnacle Icing Jenny and Geoff Pin. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Pinnacle Icing Jenny and Geoff Pin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"It is very much an awesome food and drink festival, that happens to be vegan.

"This isn't a meat is wrong or a campaigning event, it is a great selection of traders who all want you to try their produce.

"Visitors should expect more than 60 regional food and drink producers along a host of other free activities."

eat:Vegan at Weston. Maria with her Sorai sauces. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Maria with her Sorai sauces. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eat:Vegan made its debut at the Winter Gardens in January 2019, which hosted traders including Garlic Farm, Incredible Brewing Co. and Ginger Beard's Preserves.

Other producers at the festival last year were from Vegan Food Wraps, Exmoor Cider and Dark Moon Chocolate.

Eat:Vegan organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds run a range of food festivals in the county, including in Nailsea, Portishead and Burnham, as well as Christmas events.

eat:Vegan at Weston. Joe Heley from Exmoor Cider. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Joe Heley from Exmoor Cider. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Co-organsier, Sarah Milner Simonds, said: "We want to run a great festival during Veganuary, but realised that Dry January wasn't so good for some of our drinks producers.

"We hope to create a festival that someone could bring their non-vegan friends and family along to, and they wouldn't notice that they had been to a vegan event.

"Weston has a burgeoning vegan scene with cafes, pubs, restaurants and accommodation providers offering great vegan menus and a filthy street food pop-ups, too."

Eat:Vegan will be held at Weston's Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on Sunday at 10am.

For more information, visit www.eatfestivals.org/vegan

Topic Tags:

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Council could use compulsory purchase order to buy Birnbeck Pier

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Council could use compulsory purchase order to buy Birnbeck Pier

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Howman left disappointed as Weston miss out on 40th anniversary of Welsh clash

Alex Howman applauds the home fans after their 22-17 home defeat to Barnstaple.

Cheddar manager Potter hails 100th game in charge as unbelievable achievement

Shaun Potter after being appointed manager of Cheddar FC. (Picture: Paul Knight Photography)

SIGNPOSTS: What to do in Weston and surrounding villages

A lego day will take place at Weston Museum.

Weston’s home loss to Hayes & Yeading ‘very weird’

Eat:Vegan returns to Weston this weekend

Rob Solani from the Garlic Farm at Eat:Vegan in Weston.Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24