Eat:Vegan returns to Weston this weekend
PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 January 2020
Archant
A popular vegan food festival is set to return to Weston this weekend.
More than 50 food producers will serve up tasty treats at eat:Vegan this Sunday.
The Mango Hub, Zara Emily's printing workshop and a cooking school for families will return to the event this year.
Organiser, Bev Milner Simonds, said: "This is the second time we have curated eat:Vegan and it is only 100 per cent vegan festival in Weston.
"It is very much an awesome food and drink festival, that happens to be vegan.
"This isn't a meat is wrong or a campaigning event, it is a great selection of traders who all want you to try their produce.
"Visitors should expect more than 60 regional food and drink producers along a host of other free activities."
Eat:Vegan made its debut at the Winter Gardens in January 2019, which hosted traders including Garlic Farm, Incredible Brewing Co. and Ginger Beard's Preserves.
Other producers at the festival last year were from Vegan Food Wraps, Exmoor Cider and Dark Moon Chocolate.
Eat:Vegan organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds run a range of food festivals in the county, including in Nailsea, Portishead and Burnham, as well as Christmas events.
Co-organsier, Sarah Milner Simonds, said: "We want to run a great festival during Veganuary, but realised that Dry January wasn't so good for some of our drinks producers.
"We hope to create a festival that someone could bring their non-vegan friends and family along to, and they wouldn't notice that they had been to a vegan event.
"Weston has a burgeoning vegan scene with cafes, pubs, restaurants and accommodation providers offering great vegan menus and a filthy street food pop-ups, too."
Eat:Vegan will be held at Weston's Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on Sunday at 10am.
For more information, visit www.eatfestivals.org/vegan